Top USRA militant shot dead in Manipur

A top leader of the militant outfit United Socialist Revolutionary Army (USRA) was today shot dead by unidentified persons in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, police said. Lalminthang Vaiphei, the self-styled ‘commander-in-chief’ of USRA was shot dead in front of zonal education office, Churachandpur town, they said.

The motive behind the killing of the USRA leader was not known, police said adding that a case has been filed at Churachandpur police station for further investigation. The body of Vaiphei was sent to Churachandpur District Hospital for postmortem, they added. The USRA is active in Churachandpur district, they said.