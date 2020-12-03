Top-ranked police stations in India: Manipur’s Thoubal tops MHA ranking; check complete list here

The survey for the top 10 best performing police stations for 2020 was conducted under challenging circumstances. (Photo source: IE)

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday released a list of the top 10 best performing police station in India for 2020. Nongpok Sekmai in Manipur’s Thoubal district has topped the list of top-ranked police stations awarded this year. It is followed by AWPS-Suramangalam in Tamil Nadu’s Salem city and Kharsang police station in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the MHA said in a release.

“The list of best performing police stations across the country is prepared every year to bring healthy competition among them,” the release said. Among those who are in the list of 10 top-ranked police stations are Jhilmili (Bhaiya Thana) in Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, Sanguem in South Goa district of Goa, Kalighat in North & Middle Andaman district of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Pakyong in East District of Sikkim, Kanth in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, Khanvel in Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Jammikunta Town in Karimnagar district of Telangana.

List of top 10 police stations in India

Except for one from Chhattisgarh and another from Uttar Pradesh, all the police stations are located in South and Northeast India. For the uninitiated, there are 16,671 police stations in the country.

The 10 top-ranked police stations were shortlisted on the basis of various parameters including crime against weaker sections of the society and women. Three new parameters were added this year by the government. These included – unidentified found persons, mission persons, and missing persons.

According to the release, the survey for the top 10 best performing police stations for 2020 was conducted under challenging circumstances because of the coronavirus pandemic. It was very difficult for the concerned authority to access police stations located in remote areas because of various restrictions on movement in view of the pandemic.

The process was completed in several stages with three police stations being selected initially from each state which has more than 750 police stations and two from Delhi and other states and one from each Union Territory. A list of 75 police stations was prepared for the next stage. The MHA had identified 19 parameters for the final stage.