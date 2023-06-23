No ifs and buts in dealing with terrorism: Top quotes from PM Modi’s historic address to US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a joint sitting of the US Congress on Thursday amid frequent claps, standing ovations and ‘Modi, Modi’ chants. This was his second address to the US Congress, a first for an Indian prime minister, and a rare honour that placed him in the league of Nelson Mandela and Winston Churchil. PM Modi’s first address was in June 2016.

“It is always a great honour to address the US Congress and it is an exceptional privilege to do so twice,” PM Modi said. His speech focussed on ties with the US, Indian-Americans, climate change and Ukraine among other things.

PM Modi is on a three-day visit to the United States. He received a rousing welcome from the expat Indians upon his arrival. The PM met with Nobel laureates, industry leaders, authors, academicians, mathematicians and medical professionals.

Top quotes from PM Modi’s US Congress address

A lot has changed in the past seven years, but the commitment to deepen friendship between India and the US remains the same. In the era of AI, another AI (America-India) has seen even more momentous developments.

There are millions here, who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me (Vice-President Kamala Harris), who has made history. I am told that the Samosa Caucus is now the flavour of the House.

When I first visited the US as prime minister, India was the 10th largest economy in the world. Today, India is the 5th largest economy. India will be the 3rd largest economy soon. When India grows, the whole world grows.

India’s vision is not just of development that benefits women. It is of women-led development, where women lead the journey of progress. We are focusing on infrastructure development. We have given nearly forty million homes that provide shelter to over hundred and fifty million people. That is nearly six times the population of Australia.

