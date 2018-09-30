Top quotes from India’s blistering response to Pakistan exposing its allegations at the UN

India launched a blistering attack on Pakistan at the UN. Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi leveled, what India called, a “preposterous allegation” that terrorists who conducted attack on Peshawar school in 2014 were “supported” by India. India hit back saying the “despicable insinuation” is a dishonor to the memory of the children killed in that terrorist attack. Eenam Gambhir, India’s diplomat in its Permanent Mission to the UN, exercised India’s Right of Reply and totally dismissed Qureshi’s baseless allegation made during his address to the General Assembly last night. Here are India’s top five responses to Pakistan charge:

1. Calling Pakistan’s Peshawar attack allegations on India as “the most outrageous and preposterous” Gambhir said, “Schools all over India had observed two minutes of silence in the memory of kids killed in Peshawar attack. The despicable insinuation made by the foreign minister of Pakistan dishonors the memory of the innocent lives lost to terrorists that day. There was an outpouring of sorrow and pain in India following the massacre of children in 2014 and both Houses of India’s Parliament had expressed solidarity while paying respects to those killed.”

2. Gambhir said that Pakistan’s allegations are a “desperate attempt” to divert attention from the monster of terror Pakistan has created. Pakistan, wants to destabilize its neighbors and covet their territory.

3. In direct attack on new Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tagline of “new Pakistan” Gambhir said that Indians came here to hear about it but “what we heard is a ‘New Pakistan’ cast in the mold of old.”

4. Gambhir tore Pakistan’s claims on terrorism to shreds saying can Pakistan deny the fact that it is hosting and patronizing 132 UN-designated terrorists and 22 terrorist entities listed under the UN Security Council Sanctions regimes. “Will Pak deny that Hafiz Saeed, who is the UN-designated terrorist, enjoys a free run in Pakistan. He openly spews venom against India,” she said.

5. She also ripped through Pakistan’s charge that India called off the proposed foreign minister-level talks on flimsy grounds. “Pakistan new foreign minister termed the gruesome and horrific killing of our security personnel by Pak-backed terrorists as ‘flimsy grounds’,” she said.