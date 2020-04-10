Top Maharashtra official sent on leave hours after police book Wadhawan family for lockdown violation

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. (Photo: Indian Express. Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Maharashtra government on Thursday sent one of its top top bureaucrats on compulsory leave after it emerged that he had granted permission to the Wadhawan family to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar in the midst of the lockdown. Special Principal Secretary in the Home Department, Amitabh Gupta, has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, state Home minister Anil Deshmukh informed on Thursday. The action came hours after DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan were booked along with 21 others for travelling to Mahabaleshwar in violation of the lockdown.

Deshmukh said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray took stock of the situation at a meeting last night and it was decided to send the official on compulsory leave till the probe against him is underway. “As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him,” Home minister Deshmukh tweeted late last night.

The incident was brought to light when locals in Mahabaleshwar spotted some high-end cars entering the locality alerted the civic officials. The police later filed an FIR against 23 individuals, including some from the Wadhawan family, under Section 188 along with other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

All 23 have now been placed in ‘institutional quarantine’ in Mahabaleshwar. As per reports, the family had travelled in five luxury cars from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.

The state Home department has ordered a probe into the matter and Gupta will remain on compulsory leave until completion of the probe. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that an investigation will be done as to how permission was given for 23 members if the family to travel in the midst of a sweeping lockdown.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Police is currently probing the authenticity of a letter allegedly written by a senior official granting the Wadhawans permission to travel amid the lockdown.

Former CM and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis slammed the Uddhav Thackeray government for granting permission to the family to travel. “No lockdowns for the mighty and rich in Maharashtra? One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from the police It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would make such a gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own,” he tweeted.

No lockdowns for mighty & rich in Maharashtra?

One can spend holidays in Mahabaleshwar with official permission from police.

It is not possible that a senior IPS officer would do such gross mistake knowing the consequences on his own.

(1/2) https://t.co/0Ey8j938k8 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) April 9, 2020

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The state has reported nearly 1,100 Covid-19 cases and 72 deaths so far.