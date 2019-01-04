Top editors’ body condemns Rahul’s ‘Pliable’ Jab at ANI Editor over Modi interview

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (PTI)

Holding a press conference over the Rafale deal, Congress President Rahul Gandhi had taken a dig at ANI Editor Smita Prakash and called her a ‘pliable journalist’.

The jab created a storm on social media and was a trending topic yesterday and now the Editors Guild of India has issued a statement condemning the labeling of journalists and the practice of maligning journalists.

The statement said, “The Editors Guild of India has noted with concern the words used by Congress President Rahul Gandhi in his criticism of AM Editor-in-Chief Smita Prakash who interviewed Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week. The Guild believes journalists should claim no immunity from healthy and civilised criticism. At the same time, labelling of journalists has emerged as a favourite tactic on the part of the establishment to discredit, delegitimise and intimidate them.” (sic)

The Editors Guild of India has issued a statement. pic.twitter.com/XJ8OAylXxx — Editors Guild of India (@IndEditorsGuild) January 3, 2019

The statement also condemned the use of the words such as “presstitute”, news-traders, “bazaaru” (saleable commodities) or “dalals” (pimps) for journalists.

Gandhi had said in the press conference, “He (Modi) does not have the guts to come and sit in front of you. And I am coming here, you can ask me any question. You saw the prime minister’s interview yesterday…matlab pliable journalist, she was asking questions and was even giving answers.”

The statement which was said in reference to the Rafale deal and Prime Minister Modi caused furor for all the different reasons as the word ’Pliable’ trended on Twitter in India on Thursday.

ANI Editor Smita Prakash took to Twitter to respond to Gandhi and said, “Dear Mr Rahul Gandhi, cheap shot at your press conference to attack me. I was asking questions not answering. You want to attack Mr Modi, go ahead but downright absurd to ridicule me. Not expected of a president of the oldest political party in the country.”

Dear Mr Rahul Gandhi, cheap shot at your press conference to attack me. I was asking questions not answering. You want to attack Mr Modi, go ahead but downright absurd to ridicule me. Not expected of a president of the oldest political party in the country. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) January 2, 2019

The Congress party replied saying, “#Pliable isn’t offensive, it’s the state of Indian journalism today.”