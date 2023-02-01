Top cops shunted days after killing of Odisha Health minister Naba Kishore Das

Days after the killing of Odisha Health minister Naba Kishore Das, the state government on Tuesday transferred Jharsuguda Superintendent of Police Rahul Jain and Brajrajnagar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Gupteswar Bhoi. Both the police officers were attached to the state police headquarters, reported The Indian Express.

While Bargarh SP Smit Parmar replaced Jain as the new SP, Chintamani Pradhan has been posted in place of Bhoi.

The state Health minister was killed on Sunday by Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das while the lawmaker was on his way to attend a programme in Brajrajnagar town of east Odisha. The cop fired two rounds at the minister in the chest as he got off his car and was being felicitated by his supporter.

ASI treated for mental health disorder

Accused Das was being treated for bipolar disorder by a psychiatrist. Despite the mental health disorder history, he was put in-charge of law and order arrangement for the minister’s visit, and was issued a service revolver and appointed in-charge of a police post at Brajrajnagar, PTI reported.

The crime branch which is probing the case said it is yet to ascertain the motive. Crime Branch ADG Arun Bothra told that Das has admitted to committing the crime.

Meanwhile, senior officers have said that the murder was pre-planned.

“The murder was pre-planned for quite some time. But we are yet to ascertain the motive and those involved in it. We are examining different aspects to unearth the facts,” a senior officer, who did not want to be named, told The Indian Express.

Opposition questions CM’s silence

The killing has stirred a political row in the state, with Opposition parties questioning the silence of Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on the issue. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has demanded a CBI probe, and Congress has targetted the Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government over deteriorating law and order situation and alleged “bigger conspiracy” and the involvement of “top level” persons in the killing.

Congress spokesperson Sudarsan Das has demanded a court-monitored SIT inquiry into the incident.

Odisha’s health and family welfare minister Naba Kishore Das is the second lawmaker to be assassinated after the killing of BJD MLA Jagabandhu Majhi by Maoists in 2011 during an official function in Nabarangpur district of the state.