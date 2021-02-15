  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘Toolkit’ probe: After Disha Ravi’s arrest, non-bailable arrest warrant out against two more activists

By: |
February 15, 2021 12:27 PM

The police claim that Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) was behind the 'toolkit' shared by Thunberg. They say that the foundation — a pro-Khalistani group — had also contacted Jacob to organise a "tweet storm" ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers.

Climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested on Saturday. (IE)

Greta ‘Toolkit leak: Days after 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi’s arrest, the Delhi Police have secured an arrest warrant against two more activists — Nikita Jacob and Shantanu — wanted in the case involving a ‘toolkit’ shared by young environmentalist Greta Thunberg in support of farmer protests in India. Jacob and Shantanu are booked under non-bailable offences.

The police claim that Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) was behind the ‘toolkit’ shared by Thunberg. They say that the foundation — a pro-Khalistani group — had also contacted Jacob to organise a “tweet storm” ahead of the Republic Day protest by farmers. The arrest warrant comes two days after the police arrested a climate activist, Disha Ravi, from Bengaluru for allegedly sharing with Greta Thunberg the “toolkit” related to the farmer’s protest against the three agri laws.

Related News

The Delhi Police claimed that Ravi was an editor of the ‘toolkit Google doc’ and ‘key conspirator’ in the document’s formulation and dissemination. “Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc and key conspirator in document’s formulation and dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group and collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc,” the Delhi Police said in a tweet.

In this process, the police said, they all collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. “She was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. Later, she asked Greta to remove the main Doc after its incriminating details accidentally got into public domain. This is many times more than the 2 lines editing that she claims,” the police said.

Earlier this month, Thunberg had accidently shared the “toolkit” to extend her support to the farmers protesting against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre. In the document, a detailed action plan including creating a twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies, was laid out which needed to be taken to support the agitation.

Following the leak, the Delhi Police said that it had taken cognizance of a ‘Toolkit Document’ found on a social media platform “that predates and indicates a copycat execution of a conspiracy behind the 26 Jan violence”. “The call was to wage economic, social, cultural and regional war against India. A criminal case against the creators of the ‘Toolkit document’ has been registered; investigation has been taken up. #ToolkitBooked,” the police said on February 4.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘Toolkit’ probe After Disha Ravi’s arrest non-bailable arrest warrant out against two more activists
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Haryana panchayat elections: BJP-JJP stare at backlash, farmers call for vote against those backing Farm Acts
2Farm laws: Crowds thinning near Singhu border, farmers say more protestors to join on February 22
3Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani faints on stage during election speech in Vadodara