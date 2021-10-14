‘Took him just six days to flip’: BJP’s dig at Arvind Kejriwal after CM seeks L-G’s approval for Chhath Puja

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the Kejriwal government had to bow before the power of 'purvanchalis'.

The BJP today came out all guns blazing against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Arvind Kejriwal after the Chief Minister wrote to L-G Anil Baijal seeking permission to hold Chhath Puja in the national capital. The BJP also accused Kejriwal of playing ‘anti-Hindu’ politics.

Arvind Kejriwal today wrote to the L-G seeking permission to hold Chhath Puja. In his letter to the L-G, Kejriwal said, “COVID pandemic is under control in Delhi for the last three months. I am of the opinion that we should grant permission for holding Chhath Puja while adhering to COVID-19 protocol.”

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Amit Malviya said, “Arvind Kejriwal and his spineless but decisively anti-Hindu politics. It took him just six days to flip.”

Arvind Kejriwal and his spineless but decisively anti-Hindu politics. It took him just six days to flip. https://t.co/UYAcIzHrMt pic.twitter.com/DjrFAb8ERa — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 14, 2021

Malviya also questioned whether the CM wrote to the LG before granting relaxation for Eid. “After getting slammed by Delhi BJP and MP Manoj Tiwari’s campaign demanding restoration of Chhath Puja, Arvind Kejriwal backs off. The question is – did he write to the LG before relaxing norms for Eid and opening swimming pools? Why did he then try to clamp down on Chhath Puja?” he said.

After getting slammed by Delhi BJP and @ManojTiwariMP’s campaign demanding restoration of Chhath Puja, Arvind Kejriwal backs off. The question is – did he write to the LG before relaxing norms for Eid and opening swimming pools? Why did he then try to clamp down on Chhath Puja? pic.twitter.com/c7gowzU1ea — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 14, 2021

Malviya also shared a video in which Kejriwal can be heard saying that permission for Chhath Puja cannot be given because devotees get down into water during puja and even if there is one COVID infected person, it can lead to an increase in the number of COVID cases.

BJP leaders including Adesh Gupta and MP Manoj Tiwari had accused the AAP government of hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community by not granting permission for Chhath Puja.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said that the Kejriwal government had to bow before the power of ‘purvanchalis’. “Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was talking to ban Chhath Puja had to bow down before the power of Purvanchal people. I am sure that Chhath Mahaparv will be celebrated with great fervour in Delhi. I pray that the blessings of Chhathi Maiya remain on everyone,” said Gupta.

MP Manoj Tiwari said that change in Arvind Kejriwal’s decision is a victory of faith. He also questioned Arvind Kejriwal whether he did not remember all these things, that he has written in the letter while imposing the ban.