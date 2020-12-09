  • MORE MARKET STATS

Too busy fighting for our rights to be afraid of COVID-19: ‘Maskless’ farmers at Tikri border

By: |
Updated: Dec 09, 2020 5:50 PM

Thousands of farmers camping at the Tikri borders are largely seen without the basic preventive measure against COVID-19 - protective masks.

Demonstrating for 12 straight days, the farmers have been demanding that the three laws be revoked. (Representational image: PTI)

Caught between the COVID-19 pandemic and the agitation for their rights, farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws said the fear of contracting the disease is “not enough” to detract them from their fight.

Thousands of farmers camping at the Tikri borders are largely seen without the basic preventive measure against COVID-19 – protective masks.

Related News

”The government has already tied a noose around our necks with these laws, we cannot afford to be afraid of coronavirus,” Gagandeep Singh, a farmer from Bhatinda in Punjab, said. He has been protesting at the Delhi-Haryana border for the last 10 days.

Demonstrating for 12 straight days, the farmers have been demanding that the three laws be revoked. Sporting a long white beard, Gurvasan Singh said he was not afraid of the disease that has already killed over 1.4 lakh people in the country.”We are losing our rights. We do not have time to worry about coronavirus,” he said.

According to Sachin Kumar from Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, the government’s refusal to hear the farmers’ demands proved that it was creating the fear of the virus to shutdown the protest.

Kumar, whose family has land in Uttar Pradesh mocked, “It seems that the virus will infect us exclusively.” “What is shown on camera and the reality on ground is different,” he added.

The Centre has cancelled its crucial sixth round of talks with 40 protesting farmers’ unions that was scheduled on Wednesday as farm leaders declined to participate, after a meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday night failed to break the deadlock.

Meanwhile, traffic was disrupted at border points with farmers agitating on the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders of Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters that the Tikri, Jharoda, Dhansa borders are closed for any traffic movement. However, Jhatikara border is open only for two wheelers and pedestrian movement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Too busy fighting for our rights to be afraid of COVID-19 Maskless’ farmers at Tikri border
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Farmer Protest: Centre says negotiations ‘work in progress’, hopefully in last stage
2West Bengal Assembly Elections: BJP president JP Nadda begins two-day visit, to launch campaign in Mamata’s backyard
3Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, three militants killed