Tonk election result: Sachin Pilot vs Yoonus Khan – check winner of this Rajasthan Assembly election constituency here

Tonk election result: Congress' CM hopeful Sachin Pilot is up for the big challenge against Bharatiya Janata Party's Yoonus Khan in Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency.
Tonk election result: Congress’ CM hopeful Sachin Pilot was up for the big challenge against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Yoonus Khan in Muslim-dominated Tonk constituency. While Congress remains the first choice of the Muslim voters in the elections, the candidature of Yoonus Khan – a very senior leader in BJP in Rajasthan may attract cross-polling. The battle has become interesting with the Congress fielding a non-Muslim candidate from the seat after a gap of 46 years. Of the roughly 2 lakh voters in the constituency, around 40,000-50,000 are Muslims. BJP’s intent to alter the arithemtic can be judged by the fact that the party fielded Khan against Pilot from Tonk just hours after the Congress announced Pilot’s name for the seat. Earlier, the saffron party had announced sitting MLA Ajit Singh Mehta as its candidate from the seat.
Who is Yoonus Khan and why is he important?
Yoonus Khan is the sitting MLA from Deedwana constituency. He is the only Muslim candidate fielded by the party in the elections. The MLA is considered close to chief minister Vasundhara Raje and holds the office of state transport minister.
Who is Sachin Pilot?
Sachin Pilot needs no introduction in Rajasthan politics. He is the current chief of Congress’ state unit in Rajasthan and was a Union minister in the UPA government. He is the son of veteran Congress leader Rajesh Pilot. Sachin holds considerable clout in state dominant Gujjar community.
Tonk election result: Result of Tonk elections in 2018
Sachin Pilot defeated Yoonus Khan by over 56,000 votes.
Tonk election result: Result of Tonk elections in 2013
Ajit Singh Mehta of BJP had won the elections last time from Tonk. He had defeated Congress’ Sakiya Saud
A victory on this seat is extremely crucial for Sachin Pilot after both he and former CM Ashok Gehlot have thrown in their hat in the ring in the race for the CM’s post. Ending months of speculations last week, Gehlot had announced, “Both me and Sachin Pilot will be contesting the Assembly elections this year.” Pilot came in later and said, “After the aadesh (order) of Rahul Gandhi ji and the nivedan (request) of Ashok Gehlot ji, I will also be contesting the Assembly elections this year.” Both Gehlot and Pilot are contesting the assembly elections means that a decision on the chief minister will be taken after the elections. Gehlot enjoys considerable ground support in the state and has been an ex-chief minister.
