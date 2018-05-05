Tomb converted to temple in South Delhi, government orders probe

The Delhi Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was supposed to restore the monument last year. (Source: Express Photo)

The Deputy chief minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Delhi government’s Art, Culture and Language (ACL) Department, ordering an inquiry into the damage caused to the 15th century tomb in Safdarjung’s Humayunpur. “The reported incident should be handled with zero tolerance by the department as it not only violates heritage related laws but is also an attempt to disturb peace and harmony in the area,” the letter read.

The Delhi Chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) was supposed to restore the monument last year. However, the monument which is built on a mound, amid buildings and a park, was painted white and saffron in March, and idols were placed inside it. The two saffron-coloured benches placed in the complex bear the name of BJP councillor from Safdarjung Enclave, Radhika Abrol Phogat.

However, it was later removed. “In the morning, some people came and removed the chairs and covered the entrance of the temple,” said Anil (52), a resident of the area,” a resident was quoted saying by IE. “The structure was turned into a temple without my knowledge, consent or support. It was done with the connivance of the previous BJP councillor. I objected too, but it’s a sensitive issue,” Phogat said.

Vikas Maloo, Head of Office (Department of Archaeology) told The Indian Express that they have not got any information on the future steps but whenever it comes, they will provide due assistance.

“The department concerned wrote a letter which requested us to provide police protection as and when required to officials of the department and INTACH who are undertaking conservation work of the monument. But they never approached us when exactly they needed assistance. So far, we have not got any information on the future steps but whenever it comes, we will provide due assistance,” he said.

Manish Sisodia, meanwhile, in his letter, directed Manisha Saxena, secretary of ACL department, to submit a detailed report by Saturday. “It is the duty of the State Archaeology department to ensure the protection of heritage monuments listed under them and take strict action in case of a lapse,” the letter said.