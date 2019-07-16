Tomato prices rise Rs 60-80/kg in Delhi-NCR due to rains

Published: July 16, 2019 10:27:08 PM

The national capital region gets tomato supplies from neighbouring states like Haryana, Punjab and hilly states.

According to the government data, tomatoes price stood at Rs 60 per kg at Delhi and Gurugram.

Tomato prices have skyrocketed to Rs 60-80 per kg in the retail markets of the national capital due to disruption in supply because of rains. Local vendors are selling tomatoes in the price range of Rs 60-80 per kg depending on the quality and localities.

