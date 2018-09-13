Toll tax waiver for two-wheelers on Vidyasagar Setu

The bridge, also known as the second Hoogly bridge, connects the city with Howrah district across the Ganga and serves as a gateway to the city. (Reuters)

The West Bengal government Thursday decided to waive the toll tax two-wheelers are required to pay at Vidyasagar Setu, an entrance to the city across Hoogly river, from October 1, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

The move will help in keeping a check on the pollution-level and traffic snarls on the bridge as two-wheelers will no longer be required to stand in long queues to pay the tax.

We have decided to waive the Rs five toll tax two-wheelers need to pay at the toll plaza while crossing the Vidyasagar Setu.

This will be applicable from October 1, Banerjee told reporters at the state secretariat. The state government will face an annual loss of Rs five crore to Rs six crore on account of it, she said. Out of the 3.11 crores of vehicles which ply both ways using the Vidyasagar Setu, around 90 crores were two-wheelers, she said.