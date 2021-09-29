‘Told him party is supreme, let’s talk it out’: CM Charanjit Channi on Navjot Singh Sidhu’s resignation

Sidhu is said to be upset for having given the home department to Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He was opposing it and saying it should be with the CM only as per the tradition.

Day after Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the Punjab Congress chief, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday said he had asked the former to meet him and sort out the differences.

“Whoever is party president, is head of the family. I had called him (Navjot Singh Sidhu) and told him that the party is supreme… I have spoken to him on phone and told him let’s sit, talk it out and resolve the issue,” said Channi while addressing the media after chairing a state cabinet meeting.

Earlier today, Sidhu took to Twitter to state that he will not compromise on his principles even if it meant sacrificing any posts, adding that he will fight for the people of Punjab till his last breathe.

In a video posted on Twitter, Sidhu raised the issues of Bargari sacrilege and said those people who had given clean chits to Badals and those who had given blanked bails to former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini are appointed in the system as Advocate General.

“Where are those issues now? I will keep raising them,” he attacked his own government once again. “I will not compromise. I am not for posts. I can sacrifice anyone,” he is heard saying.

“I will not mislead the high command nor can I let high command be misled. I will take it upon myself to fight for justice to my Guru. I will sacrifice any posts.”

Sidhu is also heard saying, “We have worked on removing tainted leaders and officers from the system. But they are back. I will not allow that to happen.”

On Tuesday, Sidhu resigned as PPCC chief, saying that triggering other resignations and plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections. Hours after his resignation, Razia Sultana, a part of the new 18-member ministry led by Charanjit Singh Channi, too put in her papers, expressing solidarity with the former cricketer. Punjab Congress general secretary Yoginder Dhingra and treasurer Gulzar Inder Chahal followed with their resignations.

Amid a flurry of political activity, several state Congress leaders visited Sidhu at his home in Patiala to placate the sulking leader, who announced his resignation shortly after the allocation of portfolios to the new ministers.

