‘Toilet scam’: MP Congress alleges Rs 540 crore scam under previous BJP govt

The Congress on Monday alleged that 4.5 lakh toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh existed only on paper and claimed this was a Rs 540 crore scam perpetrated during the previous Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government. Hitting back, the BJP dared the Kamal Nath government in the state to order a probe and act against the guilty.

In a statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) media cell chairperson Shobha Oza said a survey found that 4.5 lakh toilets, costing Rs 540 crore, did not even exist.

“These were constructed only on paper and it is certain this figure (of non-existent toilets) will go up after a detailed investigation into the matter,” Oza claimed. She added that the revelation also proved claims made by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the previous Chouhan government in the state about Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages were “hollow”.

“The period under Chouhan was a dark age for MP. Officials and the government were engaged in rampant corruption under the patronage of Chouhan,” Oza said. On the other hand, the Congress government under chief minister Kamal Nath was taking steps for the welfare of the poor and was taking severe action against mafia elements in different sectors, Oza claimed.

In reply, state BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Agarwal said, “The Congress is only making allegations to mislead the people. Instead of making allegations, the Congress government in MP should conduct an inquiry and take action against the guilty.”