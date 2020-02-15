‘Toh utar jayein’: Kamal Nath on Jyotiraditya Scindia’s threat to hit the streets against MP govt

By: |
Published: February 15, 2020 5:05:39 PM

On Friday, Scindia threatened to protest if each one of the promises made in the manifesto was not fulfilled by Kalam Nath. The Congress leader made this remark when some guest teachers raised slogans while he was addressing a rally in Tikamgarh.

Kamal Nath while interacting with media today said that Scindia was free to protest. (IE)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Saturday said that his party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia was free to hit the streets. This comes just a day after Scindia threatened to hit the street if poll promises made in the party manifesto are not fulfilled. Responding to this, Kamal Nath while interacting with media today said that Scindia was free to protest.

On Friday, Scindia threatened to protest if each one of the promises made in the manifesto was not fulfilled by Kalam Nath. The Congress leader made this remark when some guest teachers raised slogans while he was addressing a rally in Tikamgarh. The guest teachers were promised to be confirmed but the government is yet to take a call on this.

Assuring the agitated teachers, Scindia urged them to be a little patient but if each one of the promises is not fulfilled then he will also hit the roads along with people against his own government. Hours after this statement, Kamal Nath said that the manifesto is for five years, not for five months. However today, Kamal Nath said that Scindia was free to hit the streets.

This happened on a day when a sitting state minister admitted that Congress could not fulfil the loan waiver promise made by former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Scindia had raised this issue last year and had asked the government to waive off farm loans in totality.

Reports suggest that all is not well between Kamal Nath and Jyotiraditya Scindia, both have very strong base in Madhya Pradesh. Scindia was the among the contenders for the top post when Congress came to power in December 2018. However, experienced parliamentarian Kamal Nath was given the top job. The differences between Scindia and Nath became known after the latter also retained the top post of Madhya Pradesh Congress.

