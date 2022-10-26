“Together, we will take on all challenges”: Mallikarjun Kharge in maiden address as Congress president — Top highlights

After formally taking charge as the new Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge sought the cooperation of the party workers and leaders in the fight to save democracy, for which, he said, the party had made several sacrifices in their 137-year old journey. Here are the top 8 takeaways from Kharge’s first address at party headquarters at Delhi’s Akbar Road as the Congress chief:



1. On being Congress President – “I began my journey as a block Congress committee chief in 1969, and you have made me reach to the top. Taking over the reins of a party which was led by Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subash Chandra Bose, Babu Jagjivan Ram, Maulana Azad, Indira and Rajiv Gandhi – is a moment of pride for me.”

2. Fight for safeguarding the Constitution – “We have to fight and save our Constitution – this is our collective goal. Will fulfill all duties as the party president, but will urge you all to put all your dedication and effort, while standing next to me.”



3. On Sonia Gandhi’s leadership – “Thankful to Sonia Gandhi for her invaluable contribution to the party. Still remember the day when you took over the charge of the party back in 1998. You have led the party selflessly since then. It is difficult to find any example in the political arena to match all her sacrifices for the party. Under her leadership, the party formed the government at the centre twice and implemental several landmark welfare schemes like MNREGA, Food Security Act, Right to Information among many. Whatever points were discussed under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi in this year’s Chintan Shivir, we all have a collective responsibility of implementing it.”



4. On future struggles – “I know this is a difficult phase. I know that the democratic principles that were established under the Congress administration are being done away with right now. But, I know that we, as a party, will break the rule of hate and lies. Our principles are based upon the principles of the constitution.”

5. Invite to others to join Congress’ fight against BJP – “There are many people who are not involved with our party but still want to fight in order to save our country’s democracy. I invite all of them to come and join us and I assure them this will be benefitting not only the party but also the country.”



6. On Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra – “Even after sacrificing a lot for the country, the voters are angered by our party. In a bid to listen to their complaints and their aspirations, Rahul Gandhi has embarked on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, mixing with people from all walks of life. This is a big achievement for our party. Lakhs of people are joining the yatra. As the president, it is my responsibility to see to it that the new energy that has filled the people around is maintained and I need everyone’s support on that.”



7. Lessons from his journey – “I have risen up the ranks — from a primary member to a block committee president. I have faced many difficulties. There are several highs and lows while working for the party. I am aware of that. Together, we will take on all the challenges.”



8. Appeal to the youth – “The youth wants to rise above religious divides and want peace, employment, development and democracy — this is the aspiration of both the youth and the Congress. We have reserved 50 per cent of the party posts to those under 50, as declared in the Udaipur Convention.”









