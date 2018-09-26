​​​
  3. Toddler declared dead on arrival from Doha at Hyderabad airport

A 11-month old baby boy, who arrived at the airport here from Doha with his parents, died of suspected breathing problem early Wednesday, police said.

By: | Hyderabad | Published: September 26, 2018 10:45 PM
Toddler declared dead at hyderabad, Qatar Airways flight, Qatar Airways doha to hyderabad The Qatar Airways in a statement said there was no medical emergency on board the flight from Doha to Hyderabad. (Reuters)

 

A 11-month old baby boy, who arrived at the airport here from Doha with his parents, died of suspected breathing problem early Wednesday, police said. After arrival by a Qatar Airways flight, the baby was immediately shifted to a private medical centre at the airport but declared brought dead at 2.29 am. The baby, suspected to be suffering from breathing problem, was shifted to the medical centre at the request of the parents, Airport Police Station Inspector A Gangadhar said. He, however, added no complaint had been registered. The family resides at Moula Ali area here.

The Qatar Airways in a statement said there was no medical emergency on board the flight from Doha to Hyderabad. “The passengers disembarked at which point the family approached ground handling staff at Hyderabad International Airport to report that their infant was unwell. We send our sincere condolences to the affected family,” it said.

