To underline change under PM Modi, Amit Shah cites release of Wing Commander Abhinandan within 48 hours

By: | Updated: March 5, 2019 6:07 PM

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said the UPA-2 government gave only Rs 55,253 crore to Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has provided Rs 3.13 lakh to the state, besides taking up other developmental projects in the state.

amit shah, narendra modi, wing commander abhinandan, pulwama attack, indian air force, rahul gandhi, Indian air forceShah said, “For 10 years, the UPA government was in power (at the Centre). I would like to ask, what did you give to Jharkhand.” (PTI)

BJP president Amit Shah Tuesday said Pakistan used to return beheaded bodies of Indian jawans earlier, but now it had to release a captured Indian Air Force pilot “within 48 hours”. “See the change now. Within 48 hours, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was released and he is among us,” Shah said while addressing a party workers at a meeting here. Indian Air Force also went inside Pakistan and demolished terror camps proving the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Pulwama terror attack, Shah said.

Attacking Congress president Rahul Gandhi, he said the UPA-2 government gave only Rs 55,253 crore to Jharkhand, while the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre has provided Rs 3.13 lakh to the state, besides taking up other developmental projects in the state. Shah said, “For 10 years, the UPA government was in power (at the Centre). I would like to ask, what did you give to Jharkhand.”

