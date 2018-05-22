To steal opposition’s thunder, Narendra Modi takes government to people: Ambitious target set before 2019

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is greeted by BJP President Amit Shah as he arrives for BJP Parliamentary Board meeting after Karnataka Assembly elections result 2018, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Road to 2019 for Narendra Modi will likely pass through poor villages of the country. On Tuesday, BJP chief Amit Shah declared that Modi government has created a record by taking all benefits of seven flagship Central schemes to the doorstep of people in thousands of villages within a record time of just 25 days.

PM Modi had launched ‘Gram Swaraj Abhiyan’ on Ambedkar Jayanti (April 14) with an aim to reach out to villagers. As many as 21,844 villages were initially selected for the programme. However, because of Assembly elections in Karnataka and Panchayati polls in West Bengal, the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan was conducted only in 16850 spread over 483 districts.

Shah said, “it was one of its kind experiment” and attempts were made to ensure 100 per cent implementation of seven flagship schemes of the Central government – Pradhan Mantri Ujjawala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Saubhagya Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Ujala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Mission Indradhanush.

Shah said the benefits of these schemes successfully taken to every household in these villages.

“This is the first time in the history of the country when the government took the task of taking benefits of schemes to families in 16,850 villages at one go.” Not just thousands of BJP workers and leaders conducted events during the 25 days, but over 1200 officials also visited the villages and made night stays there.

Project success, according to Shah:

– As many as 11 lakh families were provided with gas cylinders, over 5 lakh families were connected with electricity, 35.3 lakh LED bulbs were distributed; 20,53,599 new bank accounts were opened.

– 16,14,388 people provided Rs 2 lakh insurance coverage with just Rs 330 premium;

– At the rate of Rs 12/year, 26,00,506 people provided accident insurance worth Rs 2 lakh each.

– Under Mission Indradhanush: 164398 children under 2 years of age and 82762 women covered.

Eye on 2019

Inspired with the “success” of the programme, Shah said Modi government has decided to take the ambitious initiative forward and reach around 45,000 villages of 115 Aspirational Districts identified earlier. And the deadline for the programme has been set as 15 August 2018.

Shah said the first phase of the programme was successful and done quietly without much fuss. By August 15, there will be total electricity, insurance, gas cylinder cover etc under the seven schemes in around 65000 villages of the country. He also announced that Modi government will go to 2019 General Elections on the basis of the success of the ambitious initiative.