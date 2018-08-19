To reform JEE (Advanced) exam, HRD Ministry proposes panel headed by IIT-Madras director

The Human Resource and Development ministry has proposed to set up a five-member panel to suggest changes to the JEE (Advanced) examination. The move comes after an insufficient number of applicants had qualified the entrance test this year. According to a report by The Indian Express, Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT-Kanpur, Vineet Joshi, Director General of National Testing Agency, and Professor Kannan Moudgalya of IIT-Bombay are likely to be the other member of the committee. The proposal to suggest changes in the examination syllabus will be decided by the IIT Council, which is considered to be the top decision-making body of all the IITs. The IIT Council is scheduled to meet on August 21, 2018.

A total of 18,138 candidates had qualified the JEE 2018 (Advanced) test this year. On June 11, in a report, The Indian Express had mentioned that since 2013, when IIT-JEE was renamed as JEE (Advanced), the number of qualified candidates was always twice the number of seats. Therefore, the final merit list of 2018 (18,138 candidates) was the least since 2012. In the last moment, the HRD ministry had ordered IIT Kanpur (as 2018 JEE-Advanced exam was organized by it) to publish another list of candidates having twice the number of seats in each discipline and category.

Afterwards, IIT Kanpur released a list of around 13,842 candidates (8,954 general candidates, 3,824 OBC candidates, 771 SCs and 293 from ST category ) taking the total to 31,980 candidates. Hence, in a bid to avoid the similar awkwardness in near future, the panel will consider and develop a “robust and scientifically designed entrance exam system to test the potential of the candidates as well as to reduce their dependence on coaching institutes”.

Apart from this, the IIT-Council is likely to discuss a recommendation made by one of the 23 premier engineering schools that the candidates who qualify JEE (Advanced) exam should be offered an institute instead of an engineering college in the first year. As per the recommendation, the student should be offered an engineering branch from the second year. “The above suggestion has the advantage of reducing pressure on the ranks in the JEE-Advanced examinations and would ensure that students take their first-year course seriously,” reports IE.