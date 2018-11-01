To Rahul Gandhi’s constant aggression, PM Narendra Modi’s brutal comeback

“If he comes to Betul, then he will say the same,” the Prime Minister added without naming Rahul.

PM Narendra Modi Wednesday suggested to his party workers not to bother about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s statements he makes during poll rallies. Replying to a question regarding Gandhi’s claim to establish mobile factories in every district of Madhya Pradesh, Modi told the partyworkers, “Don’t worry, enjoy what he says.”

“If he comes to Betul, then he will say the same,” the Prime Minister added without naming Gandhi. He further drew a comparison between Rahul Gandhi and a malfunctioning gramophone which keeps on repeating the same lines.

“Earlier, there used to be gramophone records… sometimes a pin gets stuck in the gramophone and only one word was heard repeatedly… there are people whose pin gets stuck…” he said.

“…And they keep repeating the same things. You should enjoy such things at election time. He (Rahul Gandhi) does not know that the time has changed. Stop fooling the public. They do not accept such childish things. People make joke out of them,” Modi added.

Modi accused Gandhi of repeatedly lying and said the Congress president is left with no option because the BJP government has been successful in bringing about positive changes in people’s lives through its pro-poor schemes.

Modi’s attack apparently came in response to Gandhi’s recent accusation on Modi, accusing the latter of indulging in corruption. “I have a statement from France’s ex-president which says “we did not have a say in this matter, it is Indian government that decided to give the contract to Anil Ambani, we did not have a choice,” Gandhi had said quoting the statement made by former French president François Hollande.

“Now, people know that Desh Ka Chowkidar Chor Hai (Country’s watchman is the burglar),” Gandhi had said later in his speech.