To evaluate food quality, Kerala IAS officer enjoys lunch with school kids. (Image: Facebook)

In a bid to check the quality of mid-day meal in primary schools, an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officer made a surprise visit to a school in Kerala. The visit was made by Alappuzha’s District Collector- S Suhas. He visited the school on Wednesday in Neerkunnam. The visit aimed to judge the mid-day meal quality served to the students. Later he also enjoyed the same food with the students of the school. This exciting move not only motivated the children but also won the hearts of people. People on social media platform- Facebook, lauded Suhas for his dedication and alertness.

Suhas had made the visit to Sree Devi Vilasam (SDV) UP government school during the lunchtime to assess the quality of the food being served to the children. The District Collector also checked the standard of the meal.

Images of Suhas’s visit were uploaded on his official Facebook page, which collected him a lot of compliment online. The Facebook post is going viral with more than 3,000 shares.

Suhas said that the motive of his visit was to check the way of institute and the quality of food being served at SDV school. SDV has the largest number of students in Neerkunnam area.

Suhas also shared the details about the food he ate with the students. He listed- Mor (haldi lassi), vellarika kootaan (cucumber sabzi), urulakizhangu mezhukuperati (potato fries) along with rice, reports Indian Express. Later, Suhas also visited the school’s computer lab and library.

According to the Facebook post, school authorities had complained about the space limitations in the school to District Collector. During Suhas’s visit, K P Lathika, former director of education at the Zila level also visited the school.