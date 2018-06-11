To defeat BJP, Akhilesh Yadav says alliance with BSP to continue, ready to give up few seats

Samajwadi Party is ready to give up a few seats for the Mayawati-led BSP.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav said on Monday that the alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party will continue in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He further said Samajwadi Party is ready to give up a few seats for the Mayawati-led BSP and termed the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat as important. He was speaking at a public function in Bewar, Uttar Pradesh today.

”Our alliance with BSP will continue in 2019 even if we have to give up a few seats we will do it. We have to ensure BJP is defeated,” ANI quoted Yadav as saying.

The remarks by the SP leader followed UP Minister Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement that the BSP-SP alliance will finish off fighting internally. He also said the alliance will be over before the Lok Sabha elections as it is an issue-less alliance. “Bua and Babua (Mayawati & Akhilesh Yadav) will finish off with fighting among themselves. This isn’t an alliance based on issues. An issue-less alliance never works. They will finish off before the election (2019) comes, ” Maurya told ANI.

Swami Prasad Maurya, considered a close confidante of BSP chief Mayawati, left the party just before the UP Assembly elections of 2017.

Earlier in April, reiterating his willingness to form an alliance with Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav had said that Samajwadi Party’s 23-year-old acrimony with the Bahujan Samaj Party is ‘a thing of past.’ The SP president, in an interview to IANS, said the SP and BSP are walking hand in hand.

“All that is irrelevant now is that both parties are walking ahead, hand in hand, to achieve a larger national objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is detrimental to both the state and the nation,” Yadav had said. When questioned about the possible seat-sharing issue, he said it was a ‘small thing’. He added that it will be sorted out at the time it is needed. “We will cross the bridge when we come to it,” he said.

Meanwhile, in May, Mayawati said that an announcement on an alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh will be made once the two parties figure out a seat-sharing arrangement.

The alliance between the two ‘arch’ rivals has caused trouble for the ruling BJP. The support of Congress to the alliance resulted in the defeat of BJP candidates in the bypolls held for assembly and Lok Sabha Sabha seats in the state. The Bua-Bhatija political narrative is being seen as a major outcome of the BJP’s win in the state.