To counter Kamal Nath’s gaushalas promise, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says he wishes to set up separate cow ministry

To counter Kamal Nath’s gaushalas promise, Madhya Pradesh CM says he wishes to set up separate cow ministry

With Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh just a few months away, political parties have once again started taking the usual path of appeasement politics to garner votes. On Sunday, BJP’s three-time Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is embarking on ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ across the state to win over voters, called for setting up a separate ministry for the protection of cows. Addressing a public meeting in Khajuraho, Chouhan said that a full-fledged independent ministry is required to protest cows. He noted that though there is a cow protection board in the state that is mainly responsible for protecting and conserving the holy animal, his wish is to set up a ministry.

“We already have a Madhya Pradesh Gau Samvardhan Board (Cow Protection Board), but it is my wish from the heart to make a full-fledged ministry for the protection of cows,” he said.

Explaining why a ministry is needed, he said that a board has its own limitations and that the government provides fewer funds in different installments. “But if an independent ministry will be created there will be a better inflow of finances.”

The CM also said that country’s first cow sanctuary was established near Susner in Agar Malwa district of the state. He said that one cow sanctuary was not enough and promised to set up more such cow sanctuaries in the future.

Chouhan’s remark comes just a few days after Congress’ state unit president Kamal Nath announced that gaushalas (cowsheds) will be set up in every gram panchayat if the grand old party returns to the power in the state.

Also, the CM’s remark comes just a few weeks before the announcement of assembly polls dates in the state. Once a separate ministry for the welfare of cows comes into existence, the central state will become be the second state after Rajasthan to have a separate ministry.

Notably, the state government had in June elevated the cow protection board’s chairman Swami Akhileshwaranand to the rank of a cabinet minister. At that time, Akhileshwaranand had appealed CM Chouhan to set up a separate cow ministry.