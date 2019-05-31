To counter BJP might, Mamata Banerjee announces formation of ‘Jai Hind Vahini’ and ‘Banga Janani Samiti’

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Thursday lost her temper again after a group of people gathered near her convoy and started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans. The incident took place when she was going to Naihati in North 24 Parganas district to address a demonstration outside the Municipality against the alleged capture of the civic body by the BJP following general elections results. A furious Banerjee stepped out of her car and gave some instructions to the police officers. A few minutes later, Banerjee again dashed out of her car in a bid to confront the group raising slogans and accused them of being outsiders and abusing her. The Chief Minister also issued a verbal warning to them and claimed that they were BJP workers. "Come here you BJP criminals. If you have guts come in front of me. There is a limit to indecent behaviour. I am going in my vehicle. These people wearing BJP's headband are abusing me and trying to attack my convoy. How dare they? We are letting them stay here. They are not from Bengal, they are outsiders," she said. Addressing a crowd in Naihati later, the CM announced to set up 'Jai Hind Vahini' and 'Banga Janani Samiti' that will fight to keep Bengal's political environment secular. Accusing the BJP of practicing communal and divisive politics, she said, \u201cI am for Jai Hind and not any other slogan and so I announce the formation of Jai Hind Vahini which will be dressed in white kurta and pyjama and carry lathis. I also announce the formation of Banga Janani Samiti that will work for the protection of women. Wherever the attackers come the women wings will chase them away.\u201d The announcement made by Mamata is seen as a bid to counter the saffron surge in West Bengal ahead of the local body polls in 2020 and assembly elections in 2021. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the just-concluded general elections while the TMC pocketed 22 seats, 12 less than its 2014 tally of 34. Its vote share also went up from 17.02% in 2014 to 40.03% in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Banerjee also said that she will never allow her state to become Gujarat which happens to be the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Mod and BJP president Amit Shah. The BJP has been ruling the state for last more than two decades. She claimed that the BJP will not be able to open its tally in 2021 Assembly elections in the state.