To CM Mehbooba Mufti’s call for Ramzan ceasefire in Kashmir, BJP says ‘let militants appeal first’

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta (Source: PTI)

The ruling PDP and BJP in Jammu and Kashmir are once again are at loggerheads over CM Mehbooba Mufti’s remark calling for ‘unilateral ceasefire’ in view of the start of holy month of Ramzan and the Amarnath Yatra. Senior BJP leader and Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta said that the ceasefire can never be a one-sided affair. Speaking to The Indian Express, Gupta on Thursday said that militants will have to take the initiative first.

He said that the government can’t announce a ceasefire while attacks by terrorists on security forces continue. He told the daily that militants must make an appeal first, ‘only then we can think’.

“Let them first make an appeal for it…It cannot be accepted that we announce a ceasefire, despite their (militants) continuous attacks on our security forces,” Gupta, who replaced Nirmal Singh as the Deputy CM earlier this month, told the daily. He added that the government wants the ceasefire to last forever, ‘not just for the Ramzan month’.

According to him, during Wednesday’s all-party meeting, leaders had suggested a ceasefire but there was no consensus.

On Wednesday, CM Mufti had told reporters that the consensus during the meeting was that all should appeal to the Central government to consider a unilateral ceasefire. She had cited Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 2000 decision while referring to her unilateral ceasefire appeal.

Gupta’s remark Thursday contradicts his earlier statement given to the IE that the BJP’s stand was in line with ‘what the Chief Minister said’.

Sunil Sethi, BJP’s J&K unit spokesperson, said that a unilateral ceasefire in the state was ‘not in the national interest’. Sethi said that BJP’s view is that a ceasefire at this stage will not solve the problem. He said that they told the CM on Wednesday that the state can’t look towards the Centre every time for its problems.

“Rather it will aggravate it, as the Army has the upper hand at the moment…We have cornered the militants and this breathing period will be used by them to regroup,” he said.

Sethi said that for declaring a ceasefire, there has to be some groundwork. According to him, if a ceasefire is announced, whatever initiatives the government has taken to restore normalcy in the border state will be a waste.

“If we think of a unilateral ceasefire right now, it will mean that militants who are holed up at present will get a chance to run away. We do not think that a ceasefire is a solution right now,” Sethi said.

The holy month of Ramzan will begin on May 15 and end on June 14. The Amarnath Yatra to the cave shrine of Lord Shiva will start on June 28 and culminate on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on August 26.