The Tamil Nadu government has released a ‘white paper’ outlining various challenges faced by the power sector. The document was released by Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar — a Rs 49,532 crore infrastructure roadmap that included plans to create nearly 20,000 jobs. The detailed analysis also revealed that the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board was facing an outstanding debt of Rs 2.47 lakh crore.

“This year there will be no tariff hike by Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB)…Free electricity scheme for farmers will continue,” news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

What does the White Paper say?

The ‘white paper’ provided a detailed financial trajectory of the TNEB from 2001 to 2026 in five year blocks. It noted that the accumulated financial gap between revenue receipts and expenditure rose significantly and peaked at Rs 58,534 crore during the 2016 to 2021 period. It then narrowed to Rs 34,447 crore during the 2021-26 era.

The annual deficit gap shrank to just Rs 933 crore during FY26 as revenue receipt stood at Rs 1,23,072 crore against an expenditure of Rs 1,24,004 crore.

Stabilisation was heavily aided by a 3.16% tariff revision implemented in the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited from July last year.

This yielded a revenue increase of Rs 65,447 crore against an expenditure rise of Rs 51,838 crore.

“The 2024 trifurcation was a structural necessity. By separating distribution, generation, green energy, and transmission, we have brought pinpoint accountability to operations, which is visible in how we have aggressively minimized our annual operational gap to under Rs 1,000 crore,” Kumar explained.

Rs 49,000 crore roadmap

The Tamil Nadu government is now planning an unprecedented capital allocation for the electricity distribution and transmission infrastructure. Electricity Minister R Nirmal Kumar presented a Rs 49,532.83 crore master plan that included construction of new sub-stations, extensive renovations and generation of new jobs.

A whopping Rs 15,032.07 crore is being allocated for the immediate engineering and commissioning of 231 new sub-stations during 2026-27. The state government is planning another 238 sub-stations to expand the network — programmed for construction between 2027 and 2031 with an outlay of Rs 9,023 crore.

The white paper also detailed a Rs 8,318 crore fund dedicated to the comprehensive repair and upgradation of “legacy assets” that have been in continuous service for more than 25 years. This will include 498 transmission substations under TANTRANSCO and 184 distribution substations under TNPDCL, along with tens of thousands of aging transformers and distribution lines across 12 regions.

Kumar announced a massive recruitment drive to counteract the retirement of 20,240 employees over the last decade and prepare for an estimated 16,782 retirements over the next five years. The state has authorised a massive hiring roadmap for 20,449 personnel.