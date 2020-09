TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole Suresh Angadi’s death

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi (Karnataka) consecutively since 2004.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Minister of State for Railways, Suresh Angadi.

Palaniswami said he was shocked to hear the sad and untimely demise of Angadi and conveyed his heartfelt condolencesto the family members.

Panneerselvam said he was saddened and shocked and prayed for Angadi’s soul to rest in peace and added “may the Almighty give the strength to his family to overcome this irreplaceable loss.”

Stalin, stating that he was deeply saddened to learn of Angadi’s demise,conveyed his condolences to the family and loved ones.

BJP national secretary H Raja and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among others who condoled the death of Angadi.

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, who died due to COVID-19 at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Wednesday, was a four-time Member of Parliament from Belagavi (Karnataka) consecutively since 2004.

The 65-year old, survived by his wife and two daughters, was associated with the RSS from a young age.

The minister was instrumental in making the suburban railway project in Bengaluru a reality, which was a long pending demand of the people.