scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

TN 10th SSLC Result 2023: 200 of 203 jail inmates pass board exam, nine women among them

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu on Friday announced the SSLC or Class 10 results, and the pass percentage for TN SSLC is 91.39 per cent.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
Jail, TN SSLC, DGP Prisons
Image only for representation. (Photo: Pexels)

A total of 200 out of 203 prison inmates pass the SSLC or Class 10 board exams this year, with the pass percentage standing at 98.52 per cent.

DGP, Prisons Amaraesh Pujari said that for the academic year 2022-23, 203 prison inmates, including nine women prisoners, from various Central Prisons and Special Prisons for Women across the state have appeared for the board exams, and out of them 200 passed out, reported ANI.

Also Read

The Directorate of Government Exams, Tamil Nadu on Friday announced the SSLC or Class 10 results. The pass percentage for TN SSLC is 91.39 per cent.

Also Read

One can check the results on these websites: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

The Class 10 exams were held between April 6- 10 at over 3,900 exam centres. Over nine lakh students had passed the TN SSLC exams.

More Stories on
tamil nadu

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-05-2023 at 17:44 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market