Actor-turned-politician Vijay has rapidly emerged as a central figure in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape, with his party making a striking debut in the Assembly elections. Amid this momentum, a short clip from his 2024 film The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) has gone viral, drawing attention to a curious detail that many believe mirrors his current political trajectory.



In the scene, Vijay is seen driving a car with the registration number “TN 07 CM 2026” — a detail that is now being widely interpreted as symbolic, considering that the actor-turned-politician has met the Governor to take stake at forming the government.

Film moment reignites debate over political messaging

The film was released shortly after Vijay launched Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) in February 2024, at a time when speculation about his political ambitions was steadily growing. With the election outcome now in place, the number plate featured in the film has sparked fresh debate online.



Social media users quickly picked up on the detail, with many linking the scene to Vijay’s current political moment. One user wrote that he had “actually pulled it off completely”, while another described it as “clear foreshadowing in hindsight”. A third comment suggested that “the outcome seemed to play out on screen long before reality”.



In a longer post, a user said fans now feel Vijay may have quietly indicated his political direction through the scene, adding that the number plate is being seen as more than just a prop and instead as a reflection of what could unfold in 2026.



The clip has since triggered wider discussion online. While many find the timing striking, others have dismissed the link as coincidence, pointing out that such theories often emerge only after real-world events begin to align.

Strong debut puts TVK within reach of power

TVK’s electoral performance has been one of the biggest talking points of the election. The party secured 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly, falling just short of the halfway mark but still emerging as the single largest party.



With the Indian National Congress extending support and discussions underway with smaller parties, the possibility of a coalition government has strengthened. If the numbers align, Vijay is expected to stake claim to form the government, marking a significant shift from his film career to active governance.

