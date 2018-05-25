TMC’s protest march in Kolkata against fuel price hike

“Our protest will continue till the hike in prices is rolled back,” Banerjee said.

Trinamool Congress took out a protest march in the city today against surging fuel prices and its MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the Centre for its anti-people policies. “Our protest will continue till the hike in prices is rolled back,” Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Youth Congress president and led the rally here, said. The protest march moved from Raja Subodh Mullick Square to Park Street in the city and the party will take out similar rallies in the districts tomorrow and on Sunday.

“We will lay down our lives but we will not allow the BJP to promulgate anti-people policies,” he said adding that the NDA government at the Centre is nearing its end in the 2019 general election. Thanking the people for TMC win the recent panchayat poll in the state, Banerjee said “The death knell for the arrogant government at the Centre has been sounded. Our leader Mamata Banerjee was present at the swearing-in ceremony in Karnataka. The ‘bisarjan’ of the government at the Centre will take place in 2019.”

He said because BJP could not fight the TMC in West Bengal politically, it tried to foil the recently-held panchayat elections. “But people gave us 20 out of 20 zilla parishads. In 2019 too people will give us 42 out of 42 seats. Our workers are our biggest assets. The party’s existence is because of our committed workers,” Banerjee added.