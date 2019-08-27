TMC’s mega two-month long campaign for farmers under ‘Didi Ke Bolo’ kicks off today

To prevent this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken various social and economic projects. (PTI photo)

In an effort to reach out to farmers in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) is slated to launch a massive campaign in the state on Tuesday under the ruling party’s ‘Didi ke Bolo’ initiative. ‘Didi ke Bolo’ is a newly launched initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to address mass grievances of people across the state. Under this initiative, anyone can call on the 10-digit helpline number – 91370 91370 – or by visit the website- www.didikebolo.com- and lodge a complaint. People can also share their problems, experiences, views or opinions regarding public services, political issues directly with TMC supremo.

The initiative will be launched by TMC’s Kisan and Khetmajdur union (farmers union). The campaign will continue for almost two months across all the districts in the state and will conclude on November 14, 2019, by holding state-level farmers conclave in Kolkata. CM Mamata Banerjee will be the chief guest of the conclave.

TMC’s campaign in the farmlands will involve the feedback from the farmers. According to Becharam Manna, state president of the TMC’s farmer union, “the number of farmers’ suicides is increasing in various states such as Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Farming society is endangered by the net of debt.”

Manna also said, “the only exception is West Bengal. To prevent this, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken various social and economic projects. The farmers of the state benefit from these projects. Their income is also increasing.” He further stated that Mamata Banerjee has asked the grassroots leader to look into whether the benefits of these development projects are reaching properly or not.

With an aim to win the maximum number of seats in the 2021 state assembly polls, the party launched a helpline number and a website on July 29, 2019, to address the complaints from masses. Under this initiative, the TMC leaders would travel across the state and spend time with the locals to listen and act on their grievances.

The ruling party’s tally in the recently held Lok Sabha elections came down to 22 from 34 in 2014 while Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 18 parliamentary seats. After gaining 18 seats, BJP leaders have been asserting that their focus now is to dislodge the TMC from power. The TMC has been in power since 2011 when it defeated the then CM Buddhadev Bhattacharya led Left Front government from power.