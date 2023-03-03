TMC will contest 2024 Lok Sabha elections alone, Mamata Banerjee rules out alliance

After facing defeat in the Meghalaya elections, Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that her party will not join any other political party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

She further said that the TMC managed to win 15 per cent vote share in the Meghalaya elections despite its entry six months ago in the hill state.

“I congratulate the people of Meghalaya. We just started six months ago and we have got 15 percent votes. It will help for our national party status. We are the principal opposition. Next time we will do better,” Banerjee said.

“In the 2024 elections, the TMC will go it alone. We will fight with people’s support. I believe those who want to defeat the BJP will certainly vote for the TMC,” she further added.

Speaking about the TMC’s defeat in the Sagardighi by-elections, Banerjee blamed an “immoral” alliance for the defeat, alleging that the Congress, which won the bypoll, besides the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has entered into an understanding with the BJP to defeat the TMC.

“For the Sagardighi loss, I do not blame anyone. Sometimes, in a democracy, developments may usually be positive or negative. But, there is an immoral alliance, which we strongly condemn. The BJP transferred its votes to the Congress,” Banerjee said, adding, “(In Sagardighi), everyone played the communal card. The BJP, of course, played the communal card. The Congress, CPI(M), however, turned out to be bigger players in this regard.”

The TMC put up a good show in the 2023 Meghalaya elections bagging five seats in the 60-member Assembly, and was not able to get a single seat in Tripura, where it contested 28 of the 60 seats in the state.

In Meghalaya, the party had fielded candidates in 56 Assembly constituencies.

The TMC set foot in the state of Meghalaya in 2012, and contested its first election in 2018. After 12 Congress MLAs defected to the TMC in 2021, TMC became the principal Opposition party in the Meghalaya Assembly without an election fight.