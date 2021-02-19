  • MORE MARKET STATS

TMC unsettled by Amit Shah’s campaign: BJP on defamation suit against him

By: |
February 19, 2021 8:10 PM

The Trinamool Congress is trying to prevent Shah and other BJP leaders from campaigning in the state, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli claimed.

Amit ShahBJP said that it indicates that the TMC leadership is unsettled by the BJP’s campaigning in general and Amit Shah’s in particular

TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee filing a defamation suit against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP on Friday said this indicates that the ruling party in West Bengal has been “unsettled” by Shah’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

The Trinamool Congress is trying to prevent Shah and other BJP leaders from campaigning in the state, BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli claimed.

Related News

“This indicates that the TMC leadership is unsettled by the BJP’s campaigning in general and Amit Shah’s in particular which is resonating with the public. That is why they are constantly resorting to diversionary tactics to somehow try and prevent him and other BJP leaders from campaigning,” he said.

Earlier in the day, a designated MP/MLA court in West Bengal issued summons to Shah to appear either personally or through a lawyer before it on February 22 in connection with a defamation case lodged against him by Abhishek Banerjee, nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

In a press note, Abhishek Banerjee’s lawyer Sanjay Basu claimed that Shah had made certain defamatory statements against the TMC MP on August 11, 2018 at a BJP rally at Mayo Road in Kolkata.

Elections to the 294-seat West Bengal assembly are expected to be held in April-May.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. TMC unsettled by Amit Shahs campaign BJP on defamation suit against him
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Fashionable to oppose whatever Modi govt does; no intolerance in country: E Sreedharan
2Tamil Nadu elections in sight, Palaniswami government sets off on case withdrawal spree
3Sreedharan says open to Kerala chief ministership if BJP wins, top focus on infra development