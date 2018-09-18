TMC unleashing reign of terror instead of good governance, says BJP

The state BJP chief said his car was also attacked in Khatra area of Bankura district last month and alleged that there was no police action. (IE)

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of focusing more on “letting loose a reign of terror on political opponents” rather than providing good governance. His comment comes a day after his car was attacked in Contai area of East Midnapore district allegedly by TMC workers, a charge denied by the Mamata Banerjee-led party. “It is not the first time that I have been attacked by goons of the TMC. Earlier also, there have been instances when our party workers have been attacked, killed and forced to flee from their homes. “The fact is the state government is more interested in letting loose reign of terror on political opponents rather than providing good governance.”

The state BJP chief said his car was also attacked in Khatra area of Bankura district last month and alleged that there was no police action. Bridges in the state are not being maintained properly and collapsing, the most recent being the Majerhat bridge incident, and several old markets in the city have been ravaged by fire, Ghosh said. “They cannot provide good governance but are very prompt in attacking opposition leaders. Such cowardly attacks won’t fetch any results, as people of Bengal have made up their mind against the TMC,” he said.

Ghosh mocked the chief minister for “dreaming of becoming the next prime minister” and asked her to pay attention to issues related to the state. Meanwhile, the state BJP unit and the party’s Mahila Morcha on Tuesday organised protest rallies in various parts of the state against the attack on Ghosh’s car. In one of the rallies in Ultadanga area of north Kolkata, BJP activists also burnt effigies of Banerjee.