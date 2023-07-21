TMC to protest against Centre on Oct 2 for blocking funds: Abhishek Banerjee

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Friday said the party will launch a massive protest in Delhi on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti against the Centre for blocking funds of West Bengal under MGNREGA and other schemes.

The TMC national general secretary said the entire country was currently resonating with the slogan that BJP will be ousted and the newly formed opposition alliance – I.N.D.I.A – will form the next government in 2024.

Speaking at the Martyrs’ Rally in Kolkata, Banerjee said, “The Centre, because of vendetta politics, has stopped releasing funds to Bengal. As I had said earlier, we will launch a massive protest in Delhi against the BJP government for blocking funds of Bengal under MGNREGA. On October 2, we will organise a protest outside Krishi Bhavan.”

The two-time TMC MP also said that party workers will organise a gherao outside the homes of every BJP leader in the state.

“Instead of working for the development of the state, Bengal BJP leaders are conspiring with the Centre by asking them to stop the money for poor people of Bengal. On August 5, we will organise a gherao outside the homes of every BJP leader in the state. Don’t hinder the entry and exit of any aged or sick person, but don’t allow BJP leaders either to come outside or go inside,” he said.

Earlier, in March, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had conducted a two-day sit-in demonstration against the Centre’s alleged move of not releasing funds to the state under MGNREGA and other welfare schemes.