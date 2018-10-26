TMC to join Congress protest at CBI headquarters demanding reinstatement of Alok Verma

The Congress will stage protest outside the CBI headquarters here in protest against the Centre’s decision to send the CBI Director on leave. (ANI)

The Trinamool Congress is likely to join the Congress-led protest outside the CBI office here Friday, demanding reinstatement of CBI Director Alok Verma who has been sent on leave, party sources said. The TMC will be represented in the protests by Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque, the sources said. “Trinamool to stand by Congress in Delhi today on the CBI issue”, the party sources said.

The Congress will stage protest outside the CBI headquarters here in protest against the Centre’s decision to send the CBI Director on leave. The Narendra Modi government on Wednesday asked Verma to go on leave as his rift with Special Director Rakesh Asthana escalated over bribery allegations. At the CBI headquarters here, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will lead the protest.

After the CBI chief was asked to go on leave, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had slammed the BJP-led government at Centre. “CBI has now become so called BBI (BJP Bureau of Investigation)”, Banerjee had charged.