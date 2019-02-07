TMC to hold two-day ‘save democracy’ sit-in protests in WB districts

(IE)

The Trinamool Congress has said it will organise sit-in protests in districts across West Bengal on Thursday and Friday to “save democracy” and “defeat the attempts” of Narendra Modi government to “trample” Constitution. While sit-ins will take place from 10 am to 6 pm in every district headquarter on Thursday, similar protests will be held on Friday in every sub-division, TMC Secretary General and state minister Parthas Chatterjee told a press meet here Wednesday.

Asked if the protesters will carry party flags at the sit-ins, he said, “That will be decided by the respective TMC leadership in the area. We, however, would welcome those from outside the party fold to join the protests in the districts.”

To a question, Chatterjee described the BJP heavyweights attending public meetings across the state as “migratory birds having no base”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called off her sit-in protest Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court forbid the CBI from taking coercive action against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar but vowed to wage a relentless battle against the Narendra Modi government till it was ousted from power.

Banerjee, who dramatically began the dharna on Sunday evening over the CBI’s bid to question Kumar, in a throwback to her street fighter politician past, said she was ending the protest following a “favourable” Supreme Court order after consulting leaders of like-minded political parties.