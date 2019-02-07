TMC to hold two-day ‘save democracy’ sit-in protests in WB districts

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 1:24 AM

Asked if the protesters will carry party flags at the sit-ins, he said, "That will be decided by the respective TMC leadership in the area. We, however, would welcome those from outside the party fold to join the protests in the districts."

(IE)

The Trinamool Congress has said it will organise sit-in protests in districts across West Bengal on Thursday and Friday to “save democracy” and “defeat the attempts” of Narendra Modi government to “trample” Constitution. While sit-ins will take place from 10 am to 6 pm in every district headquarter on Thursday, similar protests will be held on Friday in every sub-division, TMC Secretary General and state minister Parthas Chatterjee told a press meet here Wednesday.

To a question, Chatterjee described the BJP heavyweights attending public meetings across the state as “migratory birds having no base”. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called off her sit-in protest Tuesday evening after the Supreme Court forbid the CBI from taking coercive action against Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar but vowed to wage a relentless battle against the Narendra Modi government till it was ousted from power.

Banerjee, who dramatically began the dharna on Sunday evening over the CBI’s bid to question Kumar, in a throwback to her street fighter politician past, said she was ending the protest following a “favourable” Supreme Court order after consulting leaders of like-minded political parties.

