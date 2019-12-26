TMC to give Rs 5 lakh each to kin of persons killed in Mangaluru anti-CAA protests

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally, said the TMC delegation would soon visit Karnataka to meet the families of those killed in alleged police firing and hand over the ex-gratia amount to them. (File photo: IE )

The Trinamool Congress will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of the two persons killed in Karnataka’s Mangaluru during protests against the amended Citizenship Act. The state president of the TMC’s trade union wing Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), Dola Sen said cheques of Rs 5 lakh each will be handed over to the kin of the deceased during a proposed visit by a TMC delegation to Mangaluru.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, while addressing a rally here on Thursday, said the TMC delegation would soon visit Karnataka to meet the families of those killed in alleged police firing and hand over the ex-gratia amount to them. Referring to Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s remark about putting on hold compensation to families of the two persons, the TMC supremo said the BJP did not keep its promises.

Yediyurappa had told reporters on Wednesday that the state government would not give “a single rupee” to families of the deceased if an investigation found that they were involved in violent protests against the Act on December 19. Reacting to the TMC’s move, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh accused the ruling party in the state of “playing politics over dead bodies”.

“When more than 11 persons were killed in Darjeeling during the 2017 Gorkhaland statehood agitation, did representatives of the TMC government visit the victims or give them any compensation? No. The TMC is only busy doing politics over dead bodies and wants to fuel unrest,” Ghosh said. Banerjee, who has been at the forefront of protests against the NRC and the new citizenship law, asserted that peaceful protests will continue till CAA is repealed.