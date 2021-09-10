TMC takes ‘star campaigner’ dig at BJP as Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur

Mamata Banerjee had returned to her traditional Bhabanipur seat after losing Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari.

The Trinamool Congress today took an indirect swipe at the BJP as the saffron party released its list of star campaigners while Mamata Banerjee file her nomination papers for the Bhabanipur assembly bypolls. TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien took to Twitter and said that while Banerjee has filed her nomination papers today, ‘two names’ are missing from the BJP’s star campaigners’ list. The BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal against Mamata Banerjee.

“Ever Onward. Mamata Banerjee Didi, to the world, has filed her nomination papers from the Bhabanipur assembly today. Two names missing on the BJP list of star campaigners. The Two,” said O’Brien, an indirect hint at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, who had extensively campaigned during the state assembly polls earlier this year.

The BJP has released a list of 20 star campaigners for Bengal bypolls. These include Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, Organisational General Secretary Amitava Chakroborty, Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta, MP Babul Supriyo, Union Ministers Subhas Sarkar, John Barla, Shantanu Thakur, Smriti Irani, Hardeep Singh Puri and Shahnawaj Hussain among others.

Winning the Bhabanipur bypoll is necessary for Banerjee in order to continue as the chief minister. She has time till November 5 to get elected to the assembly.

While a straight fight between the BJP and the TMC is expected, Banerjee will also face Left Front’s Srijib Biswas while the Congress has decided not to field a candidate against her. Banerjee was accompanied by the wife of state cabinet minister Firhad Hakim at Survey Building in Alipore where she filed her nomination papers.

Firhad Hakim told mediapersons that the people of Bhabanipur are eagerly waiting to rewrite history by ensuring Mamata Banerjee’s victory by a record margin. He said that the people are waiting to avenge the conspiracy that was hatched to defeat Mamata Banerjee at Nandigram. It may be recalled that Banerjee had lost to BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari by 1958 votes from Nandigram and went on to become ‘unelected’ chief minister.

Banerjee, a resident of Bhabanipur, had won from the seat twice before – in 2011 and 2016 but shifted to Nandigram after Adhikari dared her to contest from the seat.

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said that the BJP had defeated her in Nandigram and will again defeat her from Bhabanipur. The votes for Bhabanipur as also Jangipur and Samserganj will be counted on October 3 and results will be declared the same day.