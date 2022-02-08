TMC sole opposition in Meghalaya after 5 remaining Congress MLAs join BJP-backed MDA

The National People’s Party (NPP)-led MDA government has the BJP’s backing. BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai is a minister in the Meghalaya government.

Once a formidable opposition in the Meghalaya assembly with 17 legislators, the Congress party today ceased to exist inside the state assembly after five of its remaining MLAs joined the BJP-backed Meghalaya Democratic Alliance. The five MLAs wrote a joint letter to Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, a copy of which was marked to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) formally handed over a letter of support to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma.

“We the undersigned MLAs of the Indian National Congress have decided to join the MDA government today the 8th of February, 2022. We wish to support you and the MDA to strengthen the government’s arms and decision making so as to ensure that our joint efforts will take the state forward, in the general interest of its citizens,” read the letter signed by the five MLAs.

The legislators who signed the letter are CLP leader Ampareen Lyngdoh, and MLAs PT Sawkmie, Mayralborn Syiem, KS Marbaniang and Mohendro Rapsang.

Earlier, 12 Congress legislators including former chief minister Mukul Sangma, had defected to the Trinamool Congress last year making it the chief opposition party in the northeastern state.

“The five @INCMeghalaya (Meghalaya Congress) MLAs have decided to join the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance administration for the benefit of the people of the state, particularly our individual constituencies,” Lyngdoh tweeted.

