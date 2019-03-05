TMC says BJP trying to replace Ashoka emblem on military uniform with party logo

By: | Published: March 5, 2019 6:32 PM

"The armed forces are India's pride. We are always with them, but we will oppose the incumbent government, whose expiry date is over," O'Brien, who is also the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

TMC, BJP, airstrike in paksitan, trinamool congress, ashoka emblem, Ashoka emblem on miltary uniform, ashok stambh, mamata banerjee, indian air force strike, jaieshe mohammed, indian air force air strike, west bengal cmThe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should stop taking credit for the preemptive strike on terror camps in Pakistan as armed forces belong to India, not to the saffron party, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said. (IE)

Hitting out at the BJP for allegedly politicising the air strike in Pakistan, the Trinamool Congress Tuesday said it was trying to replace the Ashoka emblem on the uniform of armed forces with party logo. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should stop taking credit for the preemptive strike on terror camps in Pakistan as armed forces belong to India, not to the saffron party, Trinamool Congress national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said.

“The BJP is shamelessly trying to replace the Ashok Stambh (emblem) on the armed forces’ uniform, with their party logo. Not a single opposition leader has politicised the airstrike, it was just the BJP who did it. “The armed forces are India’s pride. We are always with them, but we will oppose the incumbent government, whose expiry date is over,” O’Brien, who is also the TMC parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

Also read| State of mind: In Gujarat, PM Modi reminds of Rahul Gandhi's 2013 remark to slam Congress on poverty

BJP national president Amit Shah said on Saturday that those who did not have courage to avenge the killing of soldiers, when in power, were raising doubts on the recent air strike on Jaish-e-Mohammed camps for “cheap politics” and their statements have made Pakistan happy. Two days before Shah’s assertion, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had demanded evidence of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike. She also said that the opposition parties wanted to know the details of the operation.

