A political firestorm erupted in poll-bound West Bengal on Thursday. The All India Trinamool Congress released a video purportedly showing a person resembling Aam Janata Unnayan Party leader Humayun Kabir, allegedly seeking ₹1,000 crore from the BJP in exchange for post-poll support.

The 19-minute clip, titled “The Reality of HK”, features the individual discussing seat projections and claiming the BJP could secure 100-120 seats, short of a majority in the 294-member Assembly. The speaker is also heard referring to discussions with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and suggesting he had been promised the deputy chief minister’s post if he could deliver 70-80 seats.

In the video, the person allegedly outlines a strategy to influence Muslim voters, stating funds would be required to “bring them to his side”, including an advance of ₹300 crore, citing similar practices in Bihar. The clip also mentioned an unnamed official in the Prime Minister’s Office.

Financialexpress.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

TMC releases video at a presser

At a press conference addressed by TMC leaders Firhad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Kunal Ghosh, where the video was presented, the TMC alleged that the BJP was attempting to pursue politics along religious lines and accused Humayun Kabir of trying to divide Muslim votes.

“This video reflects the various ways in which the BJP is allegedly attempting electoral manipulation. The party is creating ‘B’ and ‘C’ teams to split votes and is using individuals like Humayun Kabir to divide the Muslim electorate,” Ghosh said.

“This video exposes Humayun Kabir, who is heard claiming he is receiving ₹1,000 crore and that the PMO is also involved. We want clarity on which PMO official he is referring to. All those named must be identified and investigated. The ED should issue a notice to Humayun Kabir and question him. Since money is involved, the agency must trace the financial trail,” he added.

Humayun dismisses video as ‘AI-generated’

Humayun can be heard saying in the video, “Muslims are very innocent. It is very easy to fool them. I want to remove Mamata at any cost. I have spoken to Suvendu Adhikari, who said he would introduce me to central leadership in Delhi. I have also been in touch with the PMO.”

“The Hindus who trust Mamata Banerjee know very well that 90-100% of Muslim support lies with her. If that Muslim vote shifts, Hindus will see that Mamata Banerjee can no longer stay in power. Then they will have only one alternative, which is the BJP,” he can be heard saying.

Kabir, a former TMC leader who was suspended in 2025, dismissed the video as “AI-generated” and denied any links with the BJP. His party is currently allied with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), led by Asaduddin Owaisi, and is contesting over 100 seats.