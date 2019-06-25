TMC MPs Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty take oath as Lok Sabha members

Published: June 25, 2019

As soon as the House met for the day, the two took oath in Bangla, ending it with phrases such as Vande Matram, Jai Hindi and Jai Bangla.

TMC MP, Nusrat Jahan, Mimi Chakraborty, Lok Sabha members, Nikhil Jain, Om Birla, Basirhat, JadhavpurThe two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey. (Photo source: ANI photo)

Newly-elected Trinamool Congress MPs Nusrat Jahan Ruhi and Mimi Chakraborty Tuesday took oath as members of the Lok Sabha. The two actors-turned-politicians could not take oath as Nusrat Jahan recently got married to businessman Nikhil Jain and Chakraborty also attended the ceremony in Turkey.

After taking oath, the two went up to Speaker Om Birla to touch his feet. It is customary for members to greet the Speaker on the podium. While Jahan is member from Basirhat, Chakraborty represents Jadhavpur in the lower house.

