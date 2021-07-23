TMC MP Shantanu Sen, who tore IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s Pegasus statement, suspended from Rajya Sabha

Yesterday, when the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was making a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the Pegasus snooping issue, Sen snatched his paper, tore it and flung it in the air

Trinamool Congress MP Shantanu Sen has been suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remaining period of the monsoon session after a motion moved by the government was adopted by the House by a voice vote today.

Yesterday, when the IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was making a statement in the Rajya Sabha over the Pegasus snooping issue, Sen snatched his paper, tore it and flung it in the air towards the Deputy Chairman. The IT minister was then forced to cut short his statement, following which he laid a copy of the statement on the table of the House. Government sources yesterday said that the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal and his deputy Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached out to the Opposition members and assured them that the minister will reply to their queries after he makes his statement but in vain.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan today moved the motion seeking Sen’s suspension. The motion was passed by a voice vote and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu asked Sen to leave and allow the House to function. However, other TMC members protested and raised objections to the manner in which the motion was brought without listing it in the day’s business.

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today slammed the TMC for their unruly behaviour. Speaking to media outside Parliament, Vishanw said, “TMC has a culture of violence in Bengal. They’re trying to bring the same to Parliament. What message do they want to give to the next generation of Parliamentarians?”

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Ray also raised the issue of Sen being threatened by a minister. However, the chairman said it happened after the House was adjourned and was not brought to his notice. Naidu also said that he came to know about the incident through newspapers.

Sen had alleged that Union minister Hardeep Puri verbally abused him in the Upper House of Parliament and was on the verge of physically assaulting him before he was rescued by his colleagues. Puri has so far not commented on the issue.

Congress and other opposition members have been demanding a discussion on the Pegasus spyware issue and created uproar in both houses. While Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had adjourned the House till 12 noon, the house continued to witness ruckus following which it was adjourned till 12.30 pm.