TMC’s Nusrat Jahan appears before Enforcement Directorate in flat-selling scam

The ED registered a case against Nusrat Jahan after a complaint was filed against a real estate company for cheating by promising flats in the New Town of Kolkata.

Written by India News Desk
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan appears before Enforcement Directorate in flat-selling scam
Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate. (Image: Instagram)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged flat-selling scam, appeared before the agency office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The probe agency registered a case against Jahan, a Bengali actor, after a complaint was filed by a group of senior citizens accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town of Kolkata, PTI reported.

Jahan is a former director of the company, according to the complaint.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda had also filed a complaint alleging that she duped people of Rs 5.5 lakh on the promise of selling them apartments.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 11:48 IST

