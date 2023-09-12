TMC’s Nusrat Jahan appears before Enforcement Directorate in flat-selling scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged flat-selling scam, appeared before the agency office in Kolkata on Tuesday.
The probe agency registered a case against Jahan, a Bengali actor, after a complaint was filed by a group of senior citizens accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town of Kolkata, PTI reported.
Jahan is a former director of the company, according to the complaint.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda had also filed a complaint alleging that she duped people of Rs 5.5 lakh on the promise of selling them apartments.
