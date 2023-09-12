TMC’s Nusrat Jahan appears before Enforcement Directorate in flat-selling scam

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Nusrat Jahan, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with an alleged flat-selling scam, appeared before the agency office in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Visuals of TMC MP Nusrat Jahan arriving at ED office in Kolkata to appear before the agency in connection with the flat sale case. pic.twitter.com/fHo3YHhl5H — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 12, 2023

The probe agency registered a case against Jahan, a Bengali actor, after a complaint was filed by a group of senior citizens accusing a real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town of Kolkata, PTI reported.

Also Read: Enforcement Directorate summons TMC MP Nusrat Jahan in flat-selling scam

Jahan is a former director of the company, according to the complaint.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shankudeb Panda had also filed a complaint alleging that she duped people of Rs 5.5 lakh on the promise of selling them apartments.

Also Read: ED arrests real estate firm Supertech’s chairman R K Arora in money-laundering case