Lok Sabha elections 2019: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi rubbishes rumours of joining BJP, says saffron party spreading fake news

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi (IE/ File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi today dismissed all speculations surrounding him joining the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, the former Railway Minister said that the rumours were being planted by the saffron party itself. “All the rumours regarding my resignation from TMC are being spread by BJP. They are planting the news.”

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI(M) rules out pre-poll alliance of opposition parties, says third front a BJP-sponsored idea

Lashing out at BJP, Trivedi also said that the saffron party is playing dirty politics and will not win any single Lok Sabha constituency from the state. “Even if PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah contest from West Bengal, the saffron party will not secure a single seat,” said Trivedi.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Soumitra Khan targets Mamata Banerjee day after joining BJP, says TMC a party of ‘aunt’ and ‘nephew’

The former minister’s clarification comes amid rumours around several Trinamool Congress leaders readying to jump ship and join BJP. Last week in a major setback to Trinamool Congress, sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bankura’s Bishnupur Soumitra Khan had joined the saffron party. Joining BJP, Khan slammed both TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He alleged that no other leader has any importance in the TMC and becomes a party of ‘aunt’ and ‘nephew’.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP says Soumitra Khan’s exit has signalled that TMC is breaking, more MPs may jump ship

“TMC is a party of ‘pisi’ and ‘bhaipo’. No democracy exists within the party and it is functioning like King Nero,” Khan told Financial Express Online. Khan also said that there are several leaders including MPs and MLAs who are willing to resign from TMC and joining BJP. However, he refused to take anyone’s name but said that another expelled TMC MP from Bolpur Anupam Hazra is in regular touch with him.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee to spell out party strategy at mega opposition rally on January 19With an eye on winning and achieve the target of 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 42, the BJP has claimed that several MPs from the TMC are in constant touch with the party. National Secretary and former BJP president Rahul Sinha had said that the common people of West Bengal had received the message that TMC is breaking. “The people have received the message that TMC is breaking. There are many leaders in touch with us,” Sinha told Financial Express Online.