Lok Sabha elections 2019: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi rubbishes rumours of joining BJP, says saffron party spreading fake news

By: | Updated: January 14, 2019 1:57 PM

Last week in a major setback to Trinamool Congress, sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bankura's Bishnupur Soumitra Khan had joined the saffron party. Joining BJP, Khan slammed both TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi (IE/ File photo)

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP and former Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi today dismissed all speculations surrounding him joining the BJP ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Speaking to Financial Express Online, the former Railway Minister said that the rumours were being planted by the saffron party itself. “All the rumours regarding my resignation from TMC are being spread by BJP. They are planting the news.”

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: CPI(M) rules out pre-poll alliance of opposition parties, says third front a BJP-sponsored idea

Lashing out at BJP, Trivedi also said that the saffron party is playing dirty politics and will not win any single Lok Sabha constituency from the state. “Even if PM Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah contest from West Bengal, the saffron party will not secure a single seat,” said Trivedi.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Soumitra Khan targets Mamata Banerjee day after joining BJP, says TMC a party of ‘aunt’ and ‘nephew’

The former minister’s clarification comes amid rumours around several Trinamool Congress leaders readying to jump ship and join BJP. Last week in a major setback to Trinamool Congress, sitting Lok Sabha MP from Bankura’s Bishnupur Soumitra Khan had joined the saffron party. Joining BJP, Khan slammed both TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee. He alleged that no other leader has any importance in the TMC and becomes a party of ‘aunt’ and ‘nephew’.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: BJP says Soumitra Khan’s exit has signalled that TMC is breaking, more MPs may jump ship

“TMC is a party of ‘pisi’ and ‘bhaipo’. No democracy exists within the party and it is functioning like King Nero,” Khan told Financial Express Online. Khan also said that there are several leaders including MPs and MLAs who are willing to resign from TMC and joining BJP. However, he refused to take anyone’s name but said that another expelled TMC MP from Bolpur Anupam Hazra is in regular touch with him.

READ ALSO | Lok Sabha elections 2019: Mamata Banerjee to spell out party strategy at mega opposition rally on January 19With an eye on winning and achieve the target of 22 Lok Sabha seats out of 42, the BJP has claimed that several MPs from the TMC are in constant touch with the party. National Secretary and former BJP president Rahul Sinha had said that the common people of West Bengal had received the message that TMC is breaking. “The people have received the message that TMC is breaking. There are many leaders in touch with us,” Sinha told Financial Express Online.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Amit ShahBJPLok Sabha electionsMamata BanerjeeNarendra ModiTrinamool Congresswest bengal assembly elections
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Lok Sabha elections 2019: TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi rubbishes rumours of joining BJP, says saffron party spreading fake news
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition