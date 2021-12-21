‘BJP making mockery of Parliament’: Derek O’Brien after suspension from Rajya Sabha

Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, condemned the behaviour of O’Brien during the debate on a bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem.

TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien was suspended from the Upper House of Parliament on Tuesday for the remaining part of the Winter session for the “grave misconduct” of hurling a Rajya Sabha rule book at the Chair.

Taking to Twitter, O’Brien said, “The last time I got suspended from RS was when govt. was BULLDOZING #FarmLaws. We all know what happened after that. Today, suspended while protesting against BJP making a mockery of #Parliament and BULLDOZING #ElectionLawsBill2021. Hope this Bill too will be repealed soon”.

Before adjourning the proceedings for the day, Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair, condemned the behaviour of O’Brien during the debate on a bill to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. A motion for his suspension was moved by the government and approved with voice vote.

During the debate on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill-2021, the opposition parties demanded a division of votes on their motion for sending it to a select committee. However, the demand was rejected with voice vote.

The Trinamool Congress floor leader cited rules for a division of votes even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged protesting members to go to their seats to enable the division. However, opposition members continued to raise slogans in the Well of the House.

“…we have all the regards for the rules but the same thing you did on the farm laws you are doing today,” O’Brien said as he threw the Rajya Sabha rule book towards the Chair and announced a walkout from the House. The book fell on the table where officials sit along with the Secretary General.

Leader of the House Piyush Goyal condemned O’Brien’s conduct. “The way TMC leader Derek O’Brien has thrown the rule book, this is not only the insult of the chair or the secretary general or the table or the House, it is an insult to the entire country,” Goyal said.

“They are doing this kind of politics in one state and if they pass on such bad traditions to the next generation, then I am afraid that there is a lot of danger to the democratic traditions of the country,” the Union minister said.

Later, Patra who was in the Chair said, “Honourable members, I would like to invite the attention of all of you to the gross misconduct of TMC floor leader Derek O’Brien in this august House a little earlier. Derek O’Brien raised some point of order to which honourable deputy chairman has duly responded.”

“A little later Derek O’Brien flung the rule book furiously in the direction of the Chair. The rule book would have hit the chair, or secretary general or officials sitting at the table,” Patra said.

Soon after, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan moved a motion seeking his suspension from the House for the remainder of the Winter session for his “unruly and contemptuous behaviour, unbecoming of a member of Rajya Sabha by brazenly throwing the Rajya Sabha rule book towards the Chair” during the discussion on the Election Laws Amendment Bill 2021, thereby bringing disrepute and shame to this august House.

On the first day of the session on November 29, twelve opposition members of Rajya Sabha were suspended for the entire session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August.

(With PTI inputs)